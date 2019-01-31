21-year-old Flint man arrested for intoxicated assault with a vehicle

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a 21-year-old Flint man on an intoxicated assault with a vehicle charge earlier this month.
Timothy Austin Millican was booked into the Smith County Jail on Jan. 28 on charges of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was released from the jail later that day after he posted bail on a bond amount of $12,500.
East Texas News has reached out to Sgt. Jean Dark, a spokeswoman for DPS for more information about the incident that resulted in Millican’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.