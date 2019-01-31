University of Farmington: ICE set up fake school to target foreign students

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (Gray TV) - The University of Farmington - not to be confused with the University of Maine Farmington - seemed real at first glance.
The school boasted that its “innovative curriculum combines traditional instruction and distance learning with full-time professional experiences,” according to its website.
With tuition at $8,500 a year and mechatronics among its offered programs, the school seemed like a great value.
But the university was not real. It was created as part of an undercover law enforcement operation. The school’s website was taken down Thursday morning prior to the publication of this article.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security set up the fake university in 2015 to target foreign students who stayed in the country past their visas or looked to re-enter the country, according to court documents unsealed in Detroit Wednesday.
Eight people were charged in connection to the “pay to stay” scheme. They are charged with helping to enroll students in exchange for money and other perks, said the Detroit Free Press which first reported the story.
The defendants are Barath Kakireddy, 29, of Lake Mary, FL, Suresh Kandala, 31, of Culpeper, VA, Phanideep Karnati, 35, of Louisville, KY, Prem Rampeesa, 26, of Charlotte, NC.
Defendants also include, Santosh Sama, 28, of Fremont, CA, Avinash Thakkallapally, 28, of Harrisburg, PA, Aswanth Nune, 26, of Atlanta and Naveen Prathipati, 26, of Dallas.
Federal prosecutors said the eight defendants aided some 600 students to remain or re-enter and work in the U.S., the Detroit Free Press reported.
The defendants offered to recruit other students who in exchange for pay, promised student visas without the need for classes, the paper said.
International students must get certain types of visas and approval from universities and the Department of Homeland Security in order to study in the country. After completion of their degree, international students must enroll in a new program in their field or leave the U.S. within 60 days.
The university was staffed by undercover agents for Homeland Security Investigations - an arm of the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement - and worked to identify student recruiters and others acting to defraud the department, the paper reported.
The school’s website reported that its history dated back to the 1950s. But the school was created in 2015 by the Department of Homeland Security.
Students who enrolled in the school were also detained across the country, Rahul Reddy, an immigration attorney in Houston told the paper. The students lived in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston and St. Louis.
It is unclear how many students are facing deportation as a result.
“Homeland Security Investigations special agents uncovered a nationwide network that grossly exploited U.S. immigration laws," Special Agent in Charge Steve Francis, who heads the Detroit office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) told the paper. “These suspects aided hundreds of foreign nationals to remain in the United States illegally by helping to portray them as students, which they most certainly were not. HSI remains vigilant to ensure the integrity of U.S. immigration laws and will continue to investigate this and other transnational crimes.”
"Beginning in 2015, the university was part of a federal law enforcement undercover operation designed to identify recruiters and entities engaged in immigration fraud," said a federal indictment. "The University was not staffed with instructors/educators, it had no curriculum, no actual classes."
