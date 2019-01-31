Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Overnight skies were clear but as we head through our morning hours, skies will fill back with cloud cover and we actually wont see much of the sun for a while. Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and will remain mostly dry. We might see a few drizzly spots this evening but better chances for rain are ahead of us. From now until Tuesday, we will continue to warm, first in the mid 60s by Friday and Saturday, then near 70 degrees by Sunday with temps topping off in the lower 70s for Monday and Tuesday. During this time skies will remain mostly cloudy with few breaks expected. Overall rain chances are slight from now until Wednesday morning but our best chances for scattered showers will be on Friday night and Saturday afternoon with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Thankfully rain totals are looking manageable with no real washouts expected. Temperatures will drop back to where they should be this time of year on Wednesday as a cold front is expected to move through early during the day.