Smith County receives $85K grant to create bigger water supply for Sanderson Farms

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Agriculture Capital Fund has rewarded Smith County a grant that will help fund the creation of a bigger water supply for the Sanderson Farm’s processing plant.
According to the county, they were notified by the Texas Agriculture Commissioner on Jan. 25 that they had received the $850,000 grant. In November, the Smith County Commissioners Court gave the go-ahead for the grant application.
The grant will fund the improvements to the Sanderson Farm’s water supply, including the creation of an additional water well and a three-mile water line. These improvements are reportedly necessary to support the operations of their processing plant.
It is reported Sand Flat Water Supply Corporation will be working with Sanderson Farms on the project. They plan to create more well capacity in their well field along with a water main to connect the new well capacity to the processing plant. In previous report, the estimate cost of the entire project is about $1.4 million.
The processing plant is being constructed near the intersection of I-20 and FM 2015. Sanderson Farms has reported the plant will employ up to 1,490 employees.
Sanderson Farms also operates a hatchery and feed mill in Wood County.
