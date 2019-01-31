SFA wins OT thriller 105-99 over UCA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Kevon Harris put in a career-high 33 points and completed a double-double with a career-high 16 rebounds, Davonte Fitzgerald added 29 more points and put the SFA men’s basketball team on top for good by sinking the last of his five three-pointers halfway through the overtime session as the 'Jacks made it three Southland Conference wins in a row with a wild 105-99 overtime victory over Central Arkansas Wednesday night.