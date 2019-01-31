Sarah Sanders: God wanted Trump to be president

(CBN News/CNN) - Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton in 2016 was a huge electoral upset. In the last two-plus years, political analysts have cited many possible factors for the victory.
They include interference by Russia and messaging failures by the Clinton campaign.
Speaking to the Christian Broadcasting Network on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested another possible factor: divine will.
"I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times, and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president," Sanders said. "And that's why he's there, and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about."
She also commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border "immoral."
Sanders called Pelosi's comment "ridiculous," saying protecting the country is the duty of the president.
