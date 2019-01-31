Palestine ISD teacher suspended after alleged inappropriate relationship with student

Palestine ISD has zero tolerance for staff members who participate in inappropriate relationships with students. Students should be free from these situations when they are at school, and staff members know this. Palestine ISD has disciplined staff members in the past for this type of behavior, and we will continue doing so in the future. Situations like these hurt many people including the victim, destroy the faith our community has in us as teachers, and are a major disservice to the many outstanding professional educators we have in our district.