East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... For most of East Texas, we should see a decrease in clouds this evening and tonight, but it will only be temporary. By Thursday afternoon, skies should be mostly cloudy once again...so enjoy it while you can because we should experience a Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy sky through at least Tuesday of next week. A warming trend has begun and will continue until a cold front moves through late on Tuesday. Scattered areas of showers will be possible starting on Friday and should continue through early Wednesday morning. Nothing too heavy is expected at this time. By early next week, low temperatures should be in the upper 50s to lower 60s and highs should climb into the 70s, Sunday through Tuesday. Now THAT is a warming trend for Late January/Early February. Enjoy.