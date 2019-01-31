Mueller evidence used in disinformation campaign, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say the vast majority of the files released by the Twitter account were actually "junk material that has nothing to do with the case," and were included along with real files from the investigation in an attempt to discredit it. An FBI analysis of the files found that only about 1,000 of the 300,000 released were real documents provided to Concord by Mueller's team. The Mueller documents were largely "images of political memes from Facebook and other social media" that were posted during the 2016 election by the Internet Research Agency, a Russian social media troll farm. Concord is accused of funding IRA.