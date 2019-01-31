McKellar announces bid for Tyler City Council seat

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Dr. Shirley McKellar has announced her bid for the District 3 Tyler City Council seat.
McKellar is expected to formally announce her candidacy during an event Saturday in Tyler, according to a news release from her campaign. The event, “A Rose for the Rose City,” is set at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 under the bridge at 2015 W. Valentine St. in Tyler.
McKellar has previously run for the District 1 Congressional seat four times on the Democratic ticket in an attempt to unseat Incumbent Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.
If elected to the position, McKellar would replace the seat vacated by Councilman Ed Moore.
“I was taught that service in the community is the rent you pay for living a good life and helping others,” McKellar said.
McKellar is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, registered nurse and was a U.S. Arm Officer from 1992 to 2009.
