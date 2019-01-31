Man indicted on murder charge in connection to Tyler shooting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A man has been indicted in connection to a June 2018 shooting death of a Tyler man.
Larry Cowart Jr., of Tyler, was indicted on a murder charge by a Smith County grand jury on Dec. 20, 2018.
Cowart is accused of shooting Heath Bearden, 43, in the chest with a .22 revolver.
According to arrest affidavits filed in District Judge Christi Kennedy’s court, a witness said Cowart, Bearden and others were hanging out in a shed beside a house on County Road 1145.
A witness said Bearden and Cowart had been “horseplaying" and teasing and arguing with each other all night. The affidavit states that the witness said he was scratching a lottery ticket when he heard a “pow” and turned around and saw Cowart with a gun in his hand and Bearden with a gunshot wound to the chest.
