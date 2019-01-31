Malakoff ISD joins list of districts canceling classes due to illness

MALAKOFF, TX (KLTV) - Malakoff Independent School District is the latest school district to be impacted by widespread illness.
A district official confirmed Thursday that classes at all schools in the district have been canceled Friday due to flu, stomach virus and strep throat affecting students. The official said 88 percent of the district has been impacted.
Classes will resume Monday morning. No sporting events will be canceled, the official said.
Earlier in the week, Ore City ISD canceled classes for Thursday due to similar issues. New Summerfield ISD also canceled classes Thursday and Friday.
