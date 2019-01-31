Longview ISD: Fake booster club selling ads for bogus football calendar, program

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - At least one Longview area business is out of thousands of dollars after someone sold them fake ads for a bogus Longview ISD football calendar and program.
“Unfortunately, we have a scammer going around selling fake ads for a football calendar and a football program that does not exist," said Elizabeth Ross with the Longview ISD Community Relations Department.
District officials discovered the issue Monday evening when a booster supporter mentioned it.
“They were curious as to why we were selling ads so early and one of our boosters said ‘we’re not selling ads right now. we don’t sell ads this early.' And that’s how this process got started," Ross said.
Longivew ISD does not have its Lobos football schedule set for the 2019-20 school year so Ross said there’s no program even available.
"Our booster doesn’t start selling ads until the summer, so we have this person going into businesses trying to sell ads and we don’t have anything to sell ads for,” Ross said.
She added that going into businesses is not how Longivew ISD normally operates when it comes to selling booster ads. Instead, the district sends letters with Football Coach John King’s signature on them. Ross said those letters are sent in June or July.
“What’s frustrating about this is that it was us this time, but it could be any of the school districts so this is not just a Longview ISD problem, this is a Longview area problem,” Ross said. What we want to do is make sure that no other school district is affected. Be aware that Booster Club Publishing is out there trying to scam businesses. It’s stealing money from parent volunteers, and it’s stealing money from kids, and that is never okay."
