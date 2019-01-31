Kilgore police identify 1 suspect in EZ Mart robbery

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore police have identified a Lufkin man accused in a robbery at an EZ Mart.
Ruben Lous Wallace, 18, of Lufkin is charged with aggravated robbery. Kilgore police say two other juvenile suspects, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Lufkin, are also in custody. Their identities have not been released at this time.
Police say the three are suspected in a Jan. 24 robbery at an EZ Mart on Houston Street in Kilgore.
Surveillance video of the robbery shows two people entering the store while another stood guard at the door. During the robbery, one of the suspects hit the clerk with a pistol.
The suspects were taken into custody the following day during a traffic stop in a Walmart parking lot.
Wallace remains in the Gregg County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.
