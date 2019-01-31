Iowa pre-med student dies after being found on campus in freezing cold weather

IOWA CITY, IA (KCRG/CNN) - The deep freeze that's gripping much of the nation has claimed its fourth victim in Iowa.
Officials say a University of Iowa student was found unresponsive outside on the campus in Iowa City early Wednesday morning.
The pre-med student identified as Gerald Belz was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
The university says the death is believed to be weather-related and no foul play is suspected.
Doctors said alcohol was not found in Gerald’s system at the time of his death, according to his father, Michael Belz.
His father said messages that Gerald sent to his girlfriend late Tuesday night indicated that Gerald was going to bed with no plans to go out.
Gerald was in his first year at the University of Iowa but was academically considered a second-year student.
Gerald wanted to become a cardiologist, local media reports.
The university canceled classes until Thursday due to the dangerous cold.
An investigation into Gerald’s death is ongoing.
At least seven deaths are attributed to the extremely cold weather in the Midwest.
Copyright 2019 KCRG via CNN. All rights reserved.