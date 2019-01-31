Greg Jenkins steps down as Tenaha football coach

TENAHA, TX (KTRE) - When August rolls around the Tenaha Tigers will open camp for the third straight year with a different coach.
On Wednesday, Greg Jenkins announced he would be stepping down a football coach and only focusing on basketball.
Jenkins took over the football program after Craig Horn left after taking the Tigers to the state championship in 2017. Before he was only the basketball coach but this year has served in both capacities.
Jenkins, who has been at the school for 5 years, led the Tigers to a 10-4 record that saw them make it to the Regional Final before losing to San Augustine.
Robert Tamplin will now move from being the offensive coordinator, where he has served for four year, to the head coaching spot.
