Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here is the weather where you live: Not much sunshine for the next several days. Expect cloudy skies through the evening with a few areas of patchy mist and drizzle. This could continue overnight into early tomorrow morning. Slight chances for sprinkles will persist throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s overnight tonight, but the warming trend continues with highs in the 60s tomorrow afternoon. More clouds and more chances for rain this weekend. A few showers and thundershowers will be possible off and on both Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be a total wash out, but keep the umbrella handy if you plan to be outside this weekend. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s by early next week ahead of a cold front that looks to stall out over East Texas. This means rain chances will increase midweek with temperatures falling behind the cold front late in the week.