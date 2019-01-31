East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers from the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
Compared to last week, all feeder steers and heifers weight class averages ended a full 3 to 6 dollars higher.
The price for slaughter cows was off 2 to 3 dollars, while slaughter bulls ended about 2 dollars lower.
Buyer interest and demand is noticeably stronger on all feeder calves as well.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay classes traded steady.
Around the state, most hay is contracted or completely sold out. So the wait is on for this year’s new crop.
Hay producers in north and East Texas say their conditions are too wet to get their last cutting of hay out of the field.
