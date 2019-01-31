East Texan photographs some of music’s biggest stars

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -When it comes to celebrities, photographer Blair Caldwell has worked with Normani from Fifth Harmony, Quincy Brown from “Star,” and Diggy Simmons.
However, before making his move to Los Angeles, he was a student at Robert E. Lee High School. It was during that time that he fell in love with the power of a camera, Caldwell said.
"To be able to process whatever I’m thinking and to form it into reality through a photo is just one of my favorite things,” Caldwell said.
The Tyler native further developed his photography skills at the Art Institute of Dallas, but it was his move to LA and a referral from a friend that helped him land his biggest gig yet.
“The Halloween before I was just driving around with my friends,” Caldwell said. “Then the following year, I was with Beyoncé shooting her Halloween pictures. It was the best day of my life.”
Caldwell is the creative mind behind several photographs of the “Queen of Pop." From red carpets to Coachella and reunions with the Destiny’s Child crew, Caldwell’s camera has captured it all.
“The experience that I had working with her and meeting her was incredible,” Caldwel said. “She literally made me feel like I was shooting with my sister or something.”
It was an incredible experience that all started with a dream, and now Caldwell is encouraging others to follows theirs.
"Whatever dream you have, I just think practice, prepare, and pray,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell has also done some work in front of the camera. In 2014, he competed in the singing competition “Copycat” on MTV. He won that episode and used the money to buy his first camera.
