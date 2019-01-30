Woman who assaulted Tyler store employee, stole $100 of merchandise gets 12 years

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a woman who stole about $100 worth of merchandise from a Tyler Dollar General store and assaulted a store manager to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Tuesday.
Yavon Brydon, 52, of Tool, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a second-degree felony robbery charge and a misdemeanor theft between $100 and $750 charge from Dallas County. Her bond amount was set at $1,500 for the theft charge.
According to a Smith County press release, the jury sentenced Brydon to 12 years in prison after they convicted her of second-degree felony Tuesday.
“In April 2018, the defendant entered Dollar General, located at 303 W. Gentry in Tyler, and attempted to leave the store without paying for more than $100 worth of merchandise,” the press release stated. “When confronted by the store manager, she assaulted him and fled on foot.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.