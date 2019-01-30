Video manipulation technology poses growing threat to national security, experts say

(CNN/Gray News) – Seeing is no longer believing.
The Pentagon is racing to battle “deepfake” technology, which makes it virtually impossible to tell the difference between real videos and fake, doctored ones.
The term “deepfake” is a synthesis of “deep learning” – which refers to a form of artificial intelligence learning in which AI can, for example, understand certain aspects of human behavior by analyzing images and video of people – and the word “fake.”
This week, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats offered a very real warning about such media manipulation.
"It poses a major threat to the United States," Coats said.
Former President Barack Obama appeared to share a similar concern last year, judging by a video that showed him saying, “Our enemies can make it look like anyone is saying anything at any point in time.”
Both men cautioned that those enemies can use technology to, in Coats’ words, “create new and unforeseen challenges to our health, economy and security."
Coats’ message was real, but Obama’s video was doctored. BuzzFeed published the altered video, which is voiced by actor and director Jordan Peele, to show how easy it is to be convinced by so-called “deepfake” videos.
Jeff Smith from the University of Colorado National Center for Media Forensics said the artificial intelligence technology used to create realistic fake videos is becoming more advanced and more accessible.
"In the future, maybe five to 10 years, the technology will be in your pocket, and with the flick of a button you can become a deepfake," Smith said.
In an environment where real reporting is already being vilified, the potential national security risks of deepfake media cannot be understated, experts say.
The Department of Defense has commissioned researchers nationwide to help develop digital defense strategies.
“Are we organized in a way that we could possibly respond fast enough to a catastrophic deep fakes attack?" Sen. Ben Sasse, R-NE, asked Coats.
Coats answered: "We cannot rely on status quo, where we are now. We're the best in the world. We have to stay the best in the world, but we've got real competitors, and technology is giving them the opportunity to shorten that gap very, very significantly."
Hany Fareed, a digital forensics expert, said he can imagine doctored videos leading to a “nightmare situation.”
“A video of Donald Trump saying, ‘I have just launched nuclear weapons against North Korea’ goes viral online," Fareed said. "Sixty seconds later we have a global nuclear meltdown. I don’t think that’s likely, by the way, but I don’t think it’s out of the question, and that should scare us.”
