Underground tunnel discovered in Florida points toward nearby bank

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (WSVN/CNN/Gray News) – Police in South Florida have discovered what appears to be a secret tunnel leading to a nearby bank.
Officers made the discovery in Pembroke Pines after they were dispatched Wednesday morning to the scene where a car hit a large pothole.
A crew from the Pembroke Pines Public Works Department had called police after they’d noticed an orange extension cord peeking through the hole, the Miami Herald reports.
Police agreed the pothole looked suspicious, so they called the FBI, who are now investigating.
It turns out the pothole leads to a tunnel that appears to go in the direction of a nearby Chase branch.
The tunnel is about two feet in diameter and 50 yards long, leading from a wooded area.
The FBI say they found a generator, a winch and a wagon at the tunnel site, according to the Miami Herald.
Authorities found a small ladder and a pair of muddy boots inside the tunnel, the Associated Press reports.
They also found an electric jackhammer, WSVN reports.
“I would like to say I saw something like this in movies," said FBI Special Agent Mike Leverock. "However, this hole is so small that, yeah, it’s unique.”
