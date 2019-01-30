Tyler Area AMBUCS hosts adapted trike giveaway for special needs children

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Some special trikes were given to two very special kids tonight at an event at Roast Social Kitchen in Tyler.
It was an event hosted by the American Business Clubs, or AMBUCS, Tyler Chapter.
Amanda Storer, President of Tyler Area AMBUCS, said the organization does giveaways of these special adapted trikes, called AmTryks, for kids with special needs, who cannot ride a regular trike due to special physical requirements. These trikes are specially made according to the child’s measurements and physical needs, such as parent-controlled steering or brakes.
The trikes are given out to children all over the U.S., Storer said. “We’re looking for sponsors who could provide more of these tricycles for other kids in East Texas who need them...so they can ride with the other kids in their family.”
If you’d like to learn how to help or would like to donate, visit TylerAmbucs.org.
