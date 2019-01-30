TxDOT closing SH-274 bridge over Ceder Creek Reservoir for inspection

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - TxDOT said they are in the process of closing the SH-274 bridge over Ceder Creek Reservoir.
According to a press release, the bridge over the spillway is being closed as a precautionary measure while conducting an in depth inspection of the bridge.
A concern was identified during a routine bridge inspection conducted by local maintenance forces.
The closure is expected to be in place by 5 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted during the closure.
According to TxDOT, to ensure the safety of the traveling public, the bridge will remain closed until a thorough evaluation has been completed and necessary repairs are made. The bridge is located on SH-274 about seven miles north of SH 31 between Trinidad and Seven Points.
“In the interest of public safety, the Tyler District made the decision to close the bridge to traffic while a more thorough evaluation can be conducted,” said Tyler District Engineer Glenn Green. “We’re bringing in our bridge experts to ensure the bridge can safely carry the anticipated traffic loads before we reopen.”
The press release said the traveling public must use alternate routes along SH 334, SH 198 and SH 31 until further notice.
While the detour may be inconvenient, TxDOT appreciates the public’s patience as it conducts its safety protocols with due diligence in an effort to return the roadway to service.
