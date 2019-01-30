Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases photos of armed robbery suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of an armed robbery in hopes that it will lead to the identity of the suspect.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating the robber of the the Indian Creek Mart, located at 13687 Spur 364 in Tyler. They reported an individual robbed the store at gunpoint on Jan. 27.
The suspect is described by the sheriff’s office as “a black male, possibly in his early 20′s." He was reported to be wearing a grey hoodie, gloves and used a black and white bandana to cover his face.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information that would lead to the identity and possible arrest of the suspect to contact them at 903-590-2646.
