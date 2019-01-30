Rains County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate death of visiting doctor

RAINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death of a doctor who was visiting from out of state in 2018.
According to a press release from Lake Country Crime Stoppers, on May 4th 2018. Dr. George Chronis was visiting his property at 169 RCR 2410 which is located off FM 779
The press release said the doctor was visiting from Chicago where he and his family reside.
The night he visited, his converted barn/apartment caught fire, and Dr. Chronis was found dead outside with burns over 50-percent of his body.
An autopsy was performed on Dr. Chronis and he was pronounced deceased by undetermined circumstances.
The press release said this case is still an open investigation, however, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance.
If anyone was in the area of FM 779 and County Road 2410 on May 4, 2018 between the hours of midnight and 5:00 am, or has heard something about this case, or may have witnessed anything please contact the Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.
