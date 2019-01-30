East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Some high-thin clouds will hang around tonight and through a good portion of the day tomorrow allowing temperatures to be a bit warmer tonight and tomorrow. A fairly quiet and uneventful forecast is ahead. Unfortunately, not a lot of sunshine is expected. A mostly cloudy sky is likely through early next week with slight chances for a few showers on Friday, slightly better on Saturday, then less on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. A very weak cold front moves through on Tuesday morning, only dropping temperatures a bit. Lows start out in the lower 30s tomorrow morning and increase into the upper 50s early next week...high temperatures start off in the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon and warm into the lower 70s by Monday afternoon. Have a great day.