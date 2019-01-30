OSHA levies $64K fine against Lone Star plant in connection with fatality

LONE STAR, TX (KLTV) - A federal agency has issued 12 citations against an East Texas distillation plant in connection with an explosion which killed an Oklahoma man and injured four others.
OSHA also levied a total fine of $62,084 against Lone Star Specialties, located in Lone Star.
The August explosion killed William Rudd of Yale, Okla.
The case is listed on the OSHA website as “pending abatement of violations.” According to the website, citation information may not be available for 30 days following receipt by the employer.
According to its Facebook page, Lone Star Specialties is a manufacturing facility that distills coal tar and petroleum products for various large industries.
KLTV has reached out to the company for comment. KLTV has also reached out to the state fire marshal’s office for an update on the investigation.
