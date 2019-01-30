Ore City ISD superintendent: District employees disinfecting buildings, buses

ORE CITY, TX (KLTV) - Ore City ISD administrators made the decision to close the elementary campus today after the attendance rate for that school dropped to about 77 percent on Tuesday.
In addition to the children who got sick over the weekend, others went home sick Monday and Tuesday, Ore City ISD Superintendent Lynn Heflin said Wednesday morning.
Heflin said some elementary students tested positive for the flu, and others were showing symptoms of a stomach virus. He added the district also had students who were diagnosed with strep.
“We’re going to spend the day disinfecting buildings and buses,” Heflin said. “We’re trying to stem this bug, and hopefully, we can contain it to the elementary campus.”
The Ore City ISD superintendent said the district’s campuses typically average about a 95 to 96 percent daily attendance rate. Heflin said the middle school and high school campuses were down to about 92 percent Tuesday, and they are keeping an eye on those numbers today.
Heflin said the district’s leadership hopes to make a decision on whether to close the elementary campus another day and close the other campuses as well by lunch. He said that they will notify parents via social media, the Ore City ISD call system, and local news media.
