NOAA denies climate change tweet was directed at Trump

(CNN) - NOAA defended its tweet about weather versus climate and said it was not in response to a Twitter post by President Donald Trump.
The federal agency’s Climate.gov account tweeted a cartoon saying, “Winter storms don’t prove that global warming isn’t happening.”
It also included a link to a 2015 NOAA article explaining winter can still be unusually cold and snowy despite climate change.
Trump tweeted about the cold weather Monday night, asking what is going on with global warming and for it to “please come back fast.”
NOAA's message had already been retweeted more than 12,000 times Wednesday morning.
