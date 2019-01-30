No students injured in wreck involving Kilgore ISD school bus

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - No students were injured in a wreck involving a Kilgore ISD school bus that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
According to a post on the Kilgore ISD Facebook page, afternoon bus No. 4 was involved in a minor wreck. The post said that the students' parents have already been notified.
“It is being reported that no students were injured during this accident, but the district has sent out a paramedic crew ensure that all of our students are safe,” the Facebook post stated. “The bus will continue on its route in a few minutes.”
