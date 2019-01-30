New Summerfield ISD cancels classes due to flu, illnesses

NEW SUMMERFIELD, TX (KLTV) - New Summerfield Independent School District has canceled classes Thursday and Friday due to widespread illness.
Wednesday, the district released a statement on cancellations.
“Due to the high number of students absent with confirmed flu and other illnesses, New Summerfield ISD schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. Classes will resume Monday, Feb. 4. There will be NO ACE classes this afternoon. If you feel the need to come pick up your child early today, you may.”
