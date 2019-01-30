EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mix of clouds and sun today with chilly temperatures this morning dropping to just below freezing. Afternoon high temperatures will still be below normal, but should reach at least the lower 50s in most places. The warming trend continues through the end of the week with temperatures reaching the lower 60s by Friday afternoon and even warmer this weekend. Slight chances for a sprinkle or two are back in the forecast late Thursday through Friday. A little bit better chance for a few light to moderate showers, especially in western counties on Saturday. Warm and breezy by the end of the weekend with slight chances for rain continuing on Sunday, but increasing with a weak cold front that could arrive by Monday afternoon. Keep those umbrellas handy for the next several days!