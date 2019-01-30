Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We will be a bit warmer today than we were yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies will be overhead for the remainder of the day with a few peaks of sunshine possible. Light winds coming up from the south will help to warm us into the lower 50s. Overnight we will sink into the upper 30s. Tomorrow a warming trend will bring temperatures into the middle 50s. To end the work week and start the weekend temperatures will continue to rise, getting into the 70s by Sunday. Rain chances will hang around from Thursday into the start of the next work week with the best chances to see rain being Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will start to make its way into East Texas on Tuesday bringing an increase in rain chances and cooler temperatures.