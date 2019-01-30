Just Pies owner calls bakery a dream come true

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Chocolate. Pecan. Buttermilk. Pumpkin. Sweet Potato. Those are just a few of the pies Tammy Harden makes at her pie shop appropriately named Just Pies.
Harden always dreamed of owning a bakery, but the idea to only bake and sell pies came to her two years ago while she was driving.
“I think it was a God thing because everything since I made that decision has just fallen right into place,” Harden said.
Harden was inspired by the women she grew up watching in the kitchen. The most influential were her grandmother, her mother and her aunt. Harden’s mother also dreamed of owning a bakery and even catered catering weddings.
“A lot of the recipes we make our pies with here came from those three ladies. So i’ve tried to pass it down and pass the love,” Harden said.
Harden said her grandmother “used to pull a stool up to her counter and I would climb up on that stool and help her cook.”
Just Pies has been open for a week. A grand opening with door prizes is set from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1. Just Pies sells pies whole or by the slice. You can also sit and eat your pie there.
Harden said she bakes two specialty pies: Butt ermilk Coconut Pecan Pie and Peanut Butter Pie.
She said the Buttermilk Coconut Pecan Pie has been described as tasting like candy.
“Peanut Butter Pie is different, but if you like peanut butter you’re definitely going to want a piece of this pie,” Harden said.
Aside from getting a good piece of pie, Harden hopes customers leave Just Pies feeling encouraged and loved. It’s a feeling she said helped her move forward with her dream after dealing with some setbacks.
“I actually was diagnosed with a type of lymphoma about two years ago and almost backed out and decided not to do it. but my faith in God just said don’t, go for it. Family and friends, go for it. God laid everything out and everything has just fallen into place," Harden said.
