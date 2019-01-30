Indictment reveals details behind man’s alleged destruction of mailboxes, mail theft in Longview

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A grand jury has indicted a man who is allegedly involved in the destruction of U.S. mail receptacles and theft of mail. The man, Kameron Laine Waller, is charged with two counts of possession of stolen mail and one count of destruction of letter boxes or mail.
Waller was found to have multiple pieces of mail, including a USPS Priority Mail box in his possession, the indictment says. The mail had been stolen from a mail receptacle in Longview.
The indictment further says that on or about November 18, 2018, Waller destroyed a letter box used for the receipt of mail on a mail route, located at 200 N. Fredonia in Longview.
Also, on November 26, 2018, the indictment alleges that Waller had multiple pieces of First Class mail, which had been stolen from a mail receptacle at the Huntington Hills Apartment Complex in Longview.
If found guilty of the three charges, he could face imprisonment for not more than five years, a fine not to exceed $250,000, or both, and supervised release of not more than three years per each charge.
