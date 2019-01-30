Gregg County official: ‘Lavender Doe’ not from East Texas

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Officials are providing more information about a murder victim who remained unidentified for years after her body was found and was known only as ‘Lavender Doe.’ A Gregg County Sheriff’s Office official confirmed Wednesday that she is not an East Texan.
GCSO says her family has been notified and the victim’s name is being withheld to protect the case.
On Tuesday the DNA Doe Project announced that Lavender Doe’s remains had been identified. The DNA Doe Project is a humanitarian initiative to help identify Jane and John Does through advanced genetic genealogy techniques. A Gregg County Sheriff’s Office official confirmed the information but declined to identify her.
Wednesday, officials confirmed Lavender Doe is not from East Texas and that her family has been contacted.
Lavender Doe’s body was found Oct. 29, 2006 at an oil lease north of Kilgore.
