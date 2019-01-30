Gregg County commissioners approve airport master plan

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court voted to approved the The East Texas Regional Airport Master Plan.
The plan was presented to commissioners during their regular meeting Wednesday morning. The presentation was given by the planning consultant firm of Coffman and Associates.
The presentation is the culmination of more than a year’s work to produce the master plan, which outlines airport improvement projects for the next 20 years. It’s divided into three phases: short-term which is the first five years, mid-term which is the second five years, and long term which will be the remaining 10 years) phases.
The plan will identify potential projects and cost estimates. During the planning process a Planning Advisory Committee of community leaders and airport users was involved in order to obtain input from the area.
“This type of Master Plan is essential to the future growth of our community and the East Texas Regional Airport," said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
