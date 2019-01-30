East Texas Ag News: Benefits of pruning trees and shrubs

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Now that we’re well into the winter season, it’s time to prune your trees and shrubs.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County says it’s because they are mostly dormant with lower sap levels.
It’s also much easier to see the entire limb structure since most leaves have fallen.
Benefits of pruning include more flowers and fruits.
However, while you’re out shaping your trees and shrub, steer clear of spring blooming shrubs, like azaleas, so you don’t cut off the blooms.
for the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.