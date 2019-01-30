Coleman on the Road: Gearing up for Super Bowl 53

(KLTV) - As preparations are underway for Super Bowl 53, KLTV sports director Michael Coleman is in Atlanta to cover the action.
Michael talked with East Texas Now Tuesday and gave a preview of what we can expect when the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams as well as some information on some players with ties to East Texas.
On Wednesday morning, Michael talked about John Franklin Myers, the Greenville, Texas native who is now in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He also talked about the NFL Commissioner talking for the first time since the bad penalty call in the NFC championship game.
We are going to be continuing coverage of Super Bowl 53 all week on East Texas Now. To keep up with the latest, check out the videos below:
