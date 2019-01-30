City of Tyler to use magnesium chloride, crushed gravel on icy roads

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -With winter comes the possibility of ice and snow. The City of Tyler is once again preparing for slick roads and has found a replacement for the “slag” used during last winter’s icy weather.
The “slag” was a metal byproduct which is created by blending pipe material with sand.
Residents reported punctured tires and cracked windshields as a result of the slag hitting their vehicles.
Though the city was found not liable for slag tire damage, officials have opted to use a magnesium chloride and crushed gravel aggregate mixture going forward.
“The organic ice melt product we use will act as a deterrent from freezing and re-freezing of the road surface,” said Jeff Kirt, the city’s street and storm water foreman. “The crushed aggregate works as a traction for the vehicles.”
The mixture is a material that is used state-wide by the Texas Department of Transportation. Kirt said the purpose of using the product isn’t so residents can get around during a major ice event.
“Our main concern is the emergency vehicles and the hospital district,” Kirt said. “Really allowing them to get to the location that they need to get to quickly and as safely as possible.”
Once the ice clears, and roads become passable, drivers may see some remnants of the crushed gravel aggregate, but it shouldn’t cause drivers or their vehicles any problems," Kirt said.
"There shouldn’t be any concern with what we dealt with in the previous year,” Kirt said.
Only major roads will be treated with the de-icing agent.
The following is a list of predetermined intersections and overpasses:
- Gentry Street overpass
- Highway 14 at Carlyle Avenue (Black Fork Creek)
- North Broadway Avenue at Black Fork Creek
- Highway 69 at Black Fork Creek
- Fleishel Avenue at Front Street
- Saunders Avenue at Front Street
- Beckham Avenue overpass
- Fifth Street at Beckham Avenue
- Donnybrook Avenue at Brookwood Drive
- Rieck Road at Donnybrook Avenue
- West Grande – Both bridges west of Broadway Avenue
·The list also includes the Hospital District, including Houston Street intersections at Beckham Avenue (both sides), the CHRISTUS Mother Frances emergency room entrance ramp, Dawson Street (incline at CHRISTUS Mother Frances), and UT Health North East emergency ramp off Beckham Avenue
