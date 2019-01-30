Carthage police: Suspect arrested after crashing stolen truck into tree

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) - A Carthage man is in jail after leading police on a chase Tuesday evening.
Police say shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Carthage Furniture on West Panola Street.
According to Assistant Police Chief Blake Smith, the caller told the responding officers that he had left his 2006 black Chevrolet truck unattended with the engine running while he washed auto parts at a nearby car wash. The man told officers he saw a man get into the truck and drive off.
While officers were taking the report, the man saw the truck drive by heading west on West Panola Street. When officers attempted to stop the man, he refused to pull over. After leading police on a chase around the Carthage Loop, the driver attempted to turn right onto Adams Street. Smith says the man was going too fast and ended up crashing into a tree.
Jail records show 17-year-old Clayton Wilkerson, of Carthage, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, evading arrest with a vehicle, and reckless driving.
Police are investigating and will forward the findings to the Panola County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Smith said.
