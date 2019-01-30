3 arrested in Henderson County liquor store robbery

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Three people were arrested after they allegedly robbed a liquor store in Henderson County.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Tedrick Rockmore, 27, Jasmine Blackfeet, 24, and Hannah Wolfe, 20, were all apprehended Tuesday night after deputies discovered they were staying at a residence on the 100 block of McArthur Street in Caney City.
HCSO reported the three had allegedly robbed a liquor store in Caney City on Jan. 23.
The Caney City Police Department had initiated the search and called in the sheriff’s office for assistance.
Rockmore was arrested after leading investigators on a short foot chase when they caught him leaving the residence. Blackfeet was found within the home and, according to the sheriff’s office, she was discovered with methamphetamine. Wolfe was caught while she walking towards the home on State Highway 31.
All three individuals were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. The sheriff’s office reported Rockmore was also charged with evading arrest and Blackfeet was charged with possession.
The three have been booked into the Henderson County jail.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.