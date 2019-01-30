APEC training facility hosts media day featuring MLB players

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Several Major League Baseball players are in Tyler Wednesday as part of the APEC training facility’s media day.
Players include A.J. Minter, of the Atlanta Braves; Nick Rumbelow, of the Seattle Mariners; Mason House, of the San Diego Padres; Derek Craft, of the NY Yankees; Grayson Rodriguez, of the Baltimore Orioles; and Tyler Ivey of the Houston Astros.
“Obviously, I’m from here, but it’s kind of the best of both worlds where I get to train here and be with my family. And APEC, it’s cutting edge," Minter said. "There’s a reason why I keep coming back here every year.”
APEC Performance Coach Connor Green said it’s great for the pros to come back and continue to put their trust in APEC.
“It’s an awesome feeling knowing that these guys have ultimate trust in us,” Green said. “It’s really cool to see them come through and go about their business and kind of be a really model for the other kids that are kind of trying to follow in their shoes.”
