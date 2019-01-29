Woman’s body found after mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - First responders found the body of woman in the remnants of a mobile home fire early Monday morning.
According to Sergeant David Roberts with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 77-year-old Charlane Reeves was found after crews put out a mobile home fire on County Road 292, just south of the city of Kilgore.
Roberts reported the sheriff’s office was dispatched around 2:03 a.m. Monday after an electric company working on power lines nearby reported the fire. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department along with the Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the mobile fully engulfed.
At this time, Roberts said the fire appears to have been accidental and they don’t suspect foul play.
Investigators have sent Reeves' body for an autopsy and now are waiting for the medical examiner’s report.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.