Widespread power outage affecting several towns in East Texas, westward

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - According to Wood County Electric Cooperative, a number of cities are without power tonight.
A recording from the company said that Quitman, Winnsboro, Grand Saline, Tyler and cities as far away as Allen and Carrollton are experiencing outages.
Paige Eaton with WCEC said that the outage in the Wood County service area is a transmission outage, likely caused by gusty winds in the area tonight. About 1,622 customers are affected. She said they did not have an estimated time of restoration yet.
The outages further west, from Oncor’s map, include over 1,300 customers in Dallas, and fewer than two dozen scattered in other areas.
