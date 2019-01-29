Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy at times. High temperatures in the upper 40s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny today, but much cooler. Winds will be breezy early in the day, but will diminish by afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. A few more clouds tomorrow, but with south winds returning, the temperatures should begin a gradual warming trend. Highs in the lower 50s for Wednesday and the mid 50s by Thursday. Cloud cover continues to increase through the end of the work week with slight chances for rain - mostly light rain or patchy drizzle for late Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures are back in the 60s this weekend, but it will be cloudy with slight chances for light showers off and on both Saturday and Sunday. Better chances for rain will arrive early next week with another cold front.