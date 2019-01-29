Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A cooler day today for East Texas. Temperatures today will only warm up to the 40s with cool north winds making it feel even colder. Into the evening winds will begin to shift to the south and will help bring warmer temperatures. Overnight we will sink to below freezing again so be sure to bring in any pets or plants that you have outside. Tomorrow will be our last dry day of the week. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 60s over the next week and into the weekend but there are rain chances to end this week and to start next week. Any rain that we will see will be light.