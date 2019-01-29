TSA Pre-Check mobile enrollment extended for third week at Tyler Pounds Airport

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - For the second time since its launch, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport has extended its TSA Pre-Check mobile enrollment period for passengers interested in signing up.
The program was initially scheduled to be at the airport from Jan. 21 through Jan. 25 had such a popular response it was extended for a second time and will now be open Monday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb 8.
“We’ve had a really big response to it, the first two weeks are fully booked now and so the third week has now been opened for those new appointments,” said Davis Dickson, airport manager. “The one thing we encourage all our customers to do is to go to the website, [the] TSA Pre-Check website, do your pre-enrollment there and save so much time.”
Dickson confirmed Tuesday morning that online appointments were still available, but “they’re going fast.” The previous two weeks saw appointments booked solid, meaning passengers were left with the option of walk-in appointments.
“For years, my family and I have intended to do the TSA Pre-Check, and up until now we’ve had to go to Dallas or Shreveport,” said Kevin Fullen, advisor with Travel Leaders. “When I saw the local news -- TSA was going to have a site in Tyler -- I was super excited.”
Dickson said it’s unlikely Tyler Pounds would be able to offer a fourth week, but explained that the enrollment period could return as early as Summer 2019, and could continue after that every 3 to 6 months.
“It is something I suggest to my clients, and all my clients I’ve had contacts with this month, knowing TSA Pre-Check would be in Tyler,” Fullen added.
For more information on TSA Pre-Check and a link to the online application, head to: https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.
