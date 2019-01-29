Thief steals $11K ring from pawn shop, tries to sell it at different store location hours later

PORTLAND, OR (KATU/CNN) - Authorities in Portland, OR, are on the lookout for a man accused of swiping a ring from a city pawn shop and then trying to pawn it off at another store.
Most of what happened was caught on store surveillance video.
“I’m sure it’s not the first time he’s done it and it probably won’t be his last,” said Tony, who declined to give her last name for this story. Tony is the store’s assistant manager. “My finger’s bruised from that and ripped my nail bed off too.”
Surveillance footage shows the man inside the All That Glitters pawn shop snatching a ring from an employee’s hands and then running out.
The ring was priced at $11,000. Tony thought she’d never see again.
But less than 24 hours later, the same man ended up at a different location shop - 13 miles away - with the same name and owner.
"It's a pretty unique ring and I know exactly what the ring looks like," said Steve Souza, the store’s general manager.
Souza said he recognized the ring immediately.
"(I’m) 99.9 percent sure it's the same guy," he said.
The thief tried to pawn the ring but it didn’t work.
“I asked ‘where’d you get the ring from?’ He said he bought it for his wife in Vegas. I said ‘really? We had a ring just like that stolen from our Lombard store,’ ” Souza said.
When the man realized the jig was up, he tried to grab the ring out of Souza’s hand.
That didn’t work either, so he ran out.
"I'm happy about it because I got my ring back and the store's happy,” Souza said. “This is an instance where crime doesn't pay."
Souza is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
